PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Danaher were worth $65,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

