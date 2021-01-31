PGGM Investments Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,392,478 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.28% of Extra Space Storage worth $347,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

