Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $23.19 on Friday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

