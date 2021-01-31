Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,637.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

