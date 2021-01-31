GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. GATX updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.30 EPS.

GATX opened at $92.80 on Friday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $462,855.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,731.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $30,744.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,303 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

