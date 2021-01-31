Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IGSB stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

