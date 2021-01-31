BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (LON:BRCI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.60

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.60 and traded as high as $71.00. BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst shares last traded at $70.60, with a volume of 814,552 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.60.

About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst (LON:BRCI)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

