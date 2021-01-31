Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $398.18

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.18 and traded as high as $462.00. Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 13,846 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 357.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.60 million and a P/E ratio of 33.88.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

