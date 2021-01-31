Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $2.44. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 81,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1395604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

