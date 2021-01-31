Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.46. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 403,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.46 million and a P/E ratio of -49.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -442.33%.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at C$241,651.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

