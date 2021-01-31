Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.
Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
About Juggernaut Exploration
