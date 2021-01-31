Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGDDF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MGDDF opened at $133.50 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

