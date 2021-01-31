Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SVT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.89. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $100.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

