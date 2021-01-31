Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after acquiring an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after acquiring an additional 332,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after acquiring an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

