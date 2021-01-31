Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

