American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.64 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $65.61 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

