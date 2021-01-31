iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.56 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

