First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on February 18th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

