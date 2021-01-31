Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $413,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $170.88 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

