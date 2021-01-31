Mirrored Alibaba Hits One Day Trading Volume of $329,515.00 (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be purchased for $275.61 or 0.00819566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $329,515.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00132014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00069105 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00266399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066767 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 17,542 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mBABAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.