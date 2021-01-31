Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.27 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $77.30 million and $9.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.00905437 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00055773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.86 or 0.04480860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.