Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

