Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.