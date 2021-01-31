Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

