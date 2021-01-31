Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 502 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 342.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

