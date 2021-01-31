Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -9.35–9.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.259-8.259 billion.

OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.