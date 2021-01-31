180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.57 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

