Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

