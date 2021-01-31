Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $316.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total value of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,248 shares of company stock worth $192,184,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.