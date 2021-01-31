MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.33 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of MTSI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

