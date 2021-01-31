Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.