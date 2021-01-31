Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

