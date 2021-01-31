Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 50,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,734 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

