Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $5.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,181 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 148,908 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.28.

