Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $79,854,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $118.65 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

