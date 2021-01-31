iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

EWO stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

