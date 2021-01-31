Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in January

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.