Short Interest in FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Decreases By 42.9%

FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FYRTY opened at $24.88 on Friday. FamilyMart has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
