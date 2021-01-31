Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.10. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

