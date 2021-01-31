CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,990 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

NYSE JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

