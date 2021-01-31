The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

