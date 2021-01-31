12,779 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

