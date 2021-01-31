CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

