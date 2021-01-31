Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.37, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

