GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 155,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

