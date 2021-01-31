Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $568.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $477.15.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,334.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

