JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

