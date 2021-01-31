Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after buying an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $778,801,000 after buying an additional 251,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after buying an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $124.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.