Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. 140166 upped their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

