Davis R M Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

